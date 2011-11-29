* Expects H1 revenues to rise 23 percent

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 29 British spread-betting company IG Group said higher trading volumes should result in a 23 percent rise in first-half revenues, sending its shares soaring by nine percent.

The market volatility caused by Europe's sovereign debt crisis has caused large spikes in trading volumes, and IG expected revenues for the first-half of its financial year to the end of November to rise to more than 193 million pounds ($300 million).

It added costs were in line with management expectations.

"Following on from a strong first quarter, the group has continued to experience high levels of client activity during the second quarter of its financial year," IG said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shares in IG closed up 9.3 percent at 474 pence, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 1.7 billion pounds.

Numis Securities kept a "buy" rating on IG Group, and said IG's Australian arm could benefit from the collapse of American trading firm MF Global, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October.

"We believe IG will benefit from the MF Global collapse as MF Global held about 16 percent of the Australian market," Numis said in a research note.

"These customers are probably still trapped in the liquidation process but should return to the market next year, probably looking for a safer place to trade," it added.

European clearing house LCH.Clearnet said on Tuesday it had moved all of its clients' positions with MF Global to new brokers in a move that would allow outstanding orders to be actively traded again.

IG, which says it is the world's biggest spread-betting company by revenue, competes with unlisted rivals such as City Index and CMC Markets.

The company issued a profit warning in January after weak trading volumes at the end of 2010. It has since recovered as traders have flocked back, with clients looking to bet on large swings in financial markets caused by uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's debt crisis.

($1 = 0.6433 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor and Helen Massy-Beresford)