By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Dec 13 British spread-betting company IG Group said higher trading volumes due to volatile financial markets should result in a 25 percent rise in first-half revenues, adding it had won customers following the collapse of rival MF Global.

IG expects to report revenues of 195.6 million pounds ($305.5 million) for the six months ending November, up from 156.7 million a year earlier.

It added on Tuesday that its pretax profit margins were up from last year, although the impact of spending on technology and marketing would mean its full-year margins would be closer to last year's levels.

The market volatility sparked by Europe's sovereign debt crisis has caused spikes in trading volumes, benefiting companies such as IG, which said that it had not only won more customers but that revenues-per-client had also increased.

IG added it had won clients following the downfall of American trading firm MF Global, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October.

"IG has benefited from account opening and account re-activation by former MF Global clients and expects this benefit to continue as MF Global repays funds to its clients," the company said in a statement.

Shares in IG, which had risen 9 percent towards the end of last month after the company first announced it expected a surge in interim revenues, edged up 0.5 percent to 464.10 pence in early morning trade. At that price, IG has a market capitalisation of around 1.7 billion pounds.

"The outlook statement is positive, noting confidence in the group's prospects, reiterating its growth plans and emphasising its investment spend," brokerage Canaccord Genuity said in a research note, keeping a "buy" rating on IG Group shares.

IG, which says it is the world's biggest spread-betting company by revenue, competes with unlisted rivals such as City Index and CMC Markets.

The company issued a profit warning in January after weak trading volumes at the end of 2010. It has since recovered as traders have flocked back, with clients looking to bet on large swings in financial markets. ($1 = 0.6402 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Mark Potter)