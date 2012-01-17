* H1 dividend up 9.5 pct to 5.75 pence per share
* H1 pretax profit up 28 pct to 103.2 mln pounds
* Still gaining clients from MF Global collapse
* Shares edge higher
(Adds comments from CEO, analyst)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 17 British spread-betting
company IG Group posted a sharp rise in first-half
profit as big swings in financial markets, driven by Europe's
debt crisis, pushed up trading volumes.
IG, which says it is the world's biggest spread-betting
company by revenue, on Tuesday reported a 28 percent rise in
pretax profit to 103.2 million pounds ($158.2 million) for the
six months ended Nov. 30.
Spread betting involves taking two-way bets on the movement
on assets such as foreign exchange, stock indices and commodity
prices.
The bigger the market movement, the bigger the "spread" or
potential gain on the bet, so spread betters such as IG have
seen a surge in business as traders try to make money from
recent volatility.
"Big market moves are good for us, and heavy news flow out
of Europe is good for us," IG Chief Executive Tim Howkins told
Reuters. "Clients are generally short on equity indices and
short on the euro," he added.
The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's favorite barometer
of anxiety known as the VIX, reached a high of 48 last
August.
Spread betters have also occasionally been hit when
roller-coaster markets spook their clients, leading them to cut
down on trading activity.
However, Howkins said the current environment remained
beneficial.
The VIX, which has fallen back from last year's peak, rose
sharply on Friday as indexes dropped ahead of Standard & Poor's
downgrade of several euro zone countries.
IG, whose rivals include unlisted firms City Index and CMC
Markets, raised its half-year dividend by 9.5 percent to 5.75
pence per share.
WINNING CLIENTS FROM MF GLOBAL COLLAPSE
Howkins said IG remained well-placed for more profitable
growth, adding that revenue in December had been slightly higher
than a year earlier while IG had been "pretty busy" at the start
of January as customers returned from their Christmas holidays.
Howkins also said IG was still picking up clients following
the collapse of American trading firm MF Global,
which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year.
IG shares were 1.5 percent higher at 488 pence in morning
trade, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 1.8
billion pounds.
Brokerages Numis Securities and Canaccord both kept a "buy"
rating on IG's shares and Numis expected IG to continue to
outperform rivals in a consolidating market.
"We expect smaller competitors to vanish and IG to continue
to gain market share," Numis wrote in a research note.
($1 = 0.6524 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Erica Billingham)