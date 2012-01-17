* H1 dividend up 9.5 pct to 5.75 pence per share

* H1 pretax profit up 28 pct to 103.2 mln pounds

* Still gaining clients from MF Global collapse

* Shares edge higher (Adds comments from CEO, analyst)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Jan 17 British spread-betting company IG Group posted a sharp rise in first-half profit as big swings in financial markets, driven by Europe's debt crisis, pushed up trading volumes.

IG, which says it is the world's biggest spread-betting company by revenue, on Tuesday reported a 28 percent rise in pretax profit to 103.2 million pounds ($158.2 million) for the six months ended Nov. 30.

Spread betting involves taking two-way bets on the movement on assets such as foreign exchange, stock indices and commodity prices.

The bigger the market movement, the bigger the "spread" or potential gain on the bet, so spread betters such as IG have seen a surge in business as traders try to make money from recent volatility.

"Big market moves are good for us, and heavy news flow out of Europe is good for us," IG Chief Executive Tim Howkins told Reuters. "Clients are generally short on equity indices and short on the euro," he added.

The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's favorite barometer of anxiety known as the VIX, reached a high of 48 last August.

Spread betters have also occasionally been hit when roller-coaster markets spook their clients, leading them to cut down on trading activity.

However, Howkins said the current environment remained beneficial.

The VIX, which has fallen back from last year's peak, rose sharply on Friday as indexes dropped ahead of Standard & Poor's downgrade of several euro zone countries.

IG, whose rivals include unlisted firms City Index and CMC Markets, raised its half-year dividend by 9.5 percent to 5.75 pence per share.

WINNING CLIENTS FROM MF GLOBAL COLLAPSE

Howkins said IG remained well-placed for more profitable growth, adding that revenue in December had been slightly higher than a year earlier while IG had been "pretty busy" at the start of January as customers returned from their Christmas holidays.

Howkins also said IG was still picking up clients following the collapse of American trading firm MF Global, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year.

IG shares were 1.5 percent higher at 488 pence in morning trade, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 1.8 billion pounds.

Brokerages Numis Securities and Canaccord both kept a "buy" rating on IG's shares and Numis expected IG to continue to outperform rivals in a consolidating market.

"We expect smaller competitors to vanish and IG to continue to gain market share," Numis wrote in a research note.

($1 = 0.6524 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Erica Billingham)