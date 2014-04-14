LONDON, April 14 Financial spread betting company IG Group has extended its trading hours on over 20 major U.S. stocks to help investors to make the most of trading opportunities during earnings season, it said on Monday.

IG clients can now trade stocks, including Ford, Apple , Exxon and Goldman Sachs, until 1am from Monday to Thursday and 10pm on Fridays. Trading in U.S. markets traditionally closes at 9pm.

The move is the latest attempt by IG to focus its attention on more active clients who produce a greater share of revenue. It has already raised minimum deposits and created a more personalised service for its most valuable users.

Last month the company, which provides online trading in shares, indexes, foreign exchange, commodities and binary options, reported a 9 percent rise in third quarter profit and said its full-year revenue would be ahead of the previous year. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter)