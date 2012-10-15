LONDON Oct 15 Private equity firm Permira has hired banks to arrange additional debt for its Birds Eye foods group Iglo, aiming to pay itself a 319 million euro ($505 million) dividend, banking sources said on Monday.

It is the second dividend-related transaction by a private equity firm within two weeks, after the collapse of a number of buyouts over the summer highlighted a reluctance among private equity firms to make disposals at low prices and forced them to seek alternative ways of generating income.

Credit Suisse, HSBC, Nomura and UBS are handling the Iglo transaction, under which 250 million euros of new debt will be added to the company's 1.6 billion euros of existing loans to make the payout, the sources said.

Permira declined comment.

Additional cash of around 69 million euros from the company's balance sheet will also be used to fund the payment to Permira, which had decided in June against selling Iglo.

Permira rejected a 2.5 billion euro joint takeover offer by Blackstone and BC Partners as it deemed the offer too low.

So-called dividend recapitalisations like that planned by Permira were commonplace during the buyout boom years of the mid 2000s, but have been shunned in Europe since the start of the 2008 financial crisis as lenders worried about money being taken out of businesses.

However the Iglo plan - which needs the consent of existing lenders by Oct. 26 - comes after Carlyle Group financed a dividend payout from its UK roadside rescue business RAC by the latter taking on 260 million pounds in new debt.

Permira bought Iglo from Unilever in 2006 for 1.73 billion euros, backed by 1.5 billion euros of leveraged loans. The private equity firm later bought the remaining part of Unilever's European frozen food business, Findus Italy, in a deal that was backed by 500 million euros of loans.

As part of the dividend deal, Iglo is also seeking an extension on the maturity of its existing term loans to October 2017, asking lenders to roll into two new term loans, one denominated in sterling and one in euros.

The euro term loan will pay an interest margin of 475 basis points (bps) over Euribor, while the sterling term loan will pay 537.5 bps over Libor.

The maturity on its revolving credit facility will be extended until December 2016 from October 2013, while its size of 161 million euros will be reduced to 125 million euros.

The reduced revolving credit facility will pay interest of 450 bps on any drawings.