LONDON, March 27 Bankers are gearing up to arrange a 2 billion euro ($2.7 billion) debt package to finance a buyout of Iglo, maker of Birds Eye fish fingers, after it emerged private equity group Permira is considering the sale of its frozen food group, banking sources said on Tuesday.

The sale of Iglo is expected to fetch around 3 billion euros, the largest western European buyout since industrial group Tomkins' 3.6 billion euro acquisition in July 2010 by a Canadian consortium, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Permira bought Iglo from Unilever in 2006 for 1.73 billion euros, backed by around 1.5 billion euros of leveraged loans, and later bought the remaining part of Unilever's European frozen food business, Findus Italy, in 2010 for 805 million, backed by 500 million of leveraged loans, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Permira has looked to exit Iglo previously and concluded it would fetch more via a sale than a float. Iglo has attracted interest from private equity firms including Blackstone, BC Partners and Cinven. Credit Suisse has been appointed as sell-side adviser.

Bankers are eager to arrange a debt package for the buyout which is likely to be around 2 billion euros or around 6 times the company's leverage, banking sources said.

That would be a relatively large debt package in the current climate as banks take a more cautious approach to lending, so both the high-yield bond market and U.S. liquidity could to be tapped in order to fund the deal, the banking sources added.

"A large amount of lenders in the existing syndicate will roll into a new deal as the credit is well liked and around 1 billion euros could be raised in the loan market, but additional firepower will be needed to get it up to the 2 billion euros mark," a banker said.

"Every option will need to be explored, the bank and fund market, U.S. and European liquidity and the high-yield market too." ($1 = 0.7504 euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by David Holmes)