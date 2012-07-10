EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 20)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, July 10 Permira has pulled the plug on its plans to refinance the debt of its frozen foods group Iglo which would have seen the buyout house take a hefty dividend, the private equity firm said on Tuesday.
Permira had lined up a dividend recapitalisation with Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank after rejecting a 2.5 billion euro ($3.17 billion) bid for the company, but has decided not to pursue this route after receiving pushback from some investors.
Permira has also decided to stop the sale process and hold onto the company after interest fell short of its 2.8 billion euro price tag. (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
LONDON, Feb 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's decision to withdraw its $143 billion bid for Unilever, her spokesman said on Monday.
LISBON, Feb 20 The Bank of Portugal will hold a final round of exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Lone Star as it seeks to flesh out the terms of the potential sale of state-rescued lender Novo Banco, the central bank said on Monday.