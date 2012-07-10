(Adds details, background)

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, July 10 Permira has pulled the plug on its plans to refinance the debt of its Birds Eye food group Iglo which would have seen the buyout house take a hefty dividend, the private equity firm said on Tuesday.

Permira had lined up a dividend recapitalisation with Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank just days after rejecting a 2.5 billion euro ($3.17 billion) joint bid for the company from Blackstone and BC Partners.

Permira decided not to pursue the dividend recapitalisation plan after it couldn't reach the level of dividend payout it wanted, loan investors said.

Permira has also decided to stop the sale process and hold onto Europe's largest frozen foods group after interest fell short of its 2.8 billion euro price tag.

"Iglo Group is performing strongly and is a well-capitalised business. The momentum in the business is strong and its current capital structure gives it the flexibility to pursue both its organic growth strategy and explore further acquisition opportunities," a statement from the company said.

REFINANCE

Permira was seeking to raise around 1.9 billion euros in a dividend recapitalisation which would have allowed it to refinance its approximate 1.4 billion euro debt pile and take a dividend of around 500-600 million euros, banking sources said.

This would have been the largest dividend recapitalisation since travel reservations company Amadeus's 5.2 billion euro refinancing in 2007, which included a 1.4 billion euro dividend payment, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Some loan investors started to push back against Permira's decision to take a dividend in light of difficult market conditions. There was also concern that a dividend of 500-600 million euros would repay Permira its initial equity contribution and remove its risk.

After some recaps, "businesses go south", a leveraged loan investor said, adding that, in his view, that was what happened after Permira did recap deals for portfolio companies New Look and Cortefiel.

At the peak of the buyouts bubble, dividend recapitalisations were very popular as private-equity firms took advantage of cheap funding to refinance their businesses and pay themselves dividends in the process. But they have all but vanished in Europe as banks rein in lending.

Permira bought Iglo from Unilever in 2006 for 1.73 billion euros, backed by around 1.5 billion euros of leveraged loans. The private-equity firm later bought the remaining part of Unilever's European frozen food business, Findus Italy, in 2010 for 805 million euros.

Permira is likely to remain in Iglo for the next two to three years and will look at acquisitions to expand in various markets including Eastern Europe, sources close to the company said. (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)