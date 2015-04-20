April 20 Nomad Holdings Ltd said it would buy Iglo Foods Holdings Ltd, Europe's biggest frozen foods business and the company behind the Birds Eye brand, for about 2.6 billion euros ($2.79 billion) from a company backed by private equity group Permira.

The deal is expected to be funded through a combination of Nomad's cash on hand, equity, and the proceeds from a private placement to raise about $750 million, Nomad said on Monday. ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)