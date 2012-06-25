By Simon Meads
| LONDON, June 25
and BC Partners are working on a higher offer after rival
Permira rejected their 2.5 billion euro ($3.1 billion) bid for
frozen foods maker Iglo Group as too low, people familiar with
the situation said.
Blackstone and BC Partners, the last two
bidders in the hunt for the Birds Eye Fish Fingers maker, teamed
up last week to table a final bid for the company.
But seller Permira rejected their offer as too
low, people familiar with the sale process said.
The firm is now considering tapping financing markets to pay
itself a dividend, those people added.
(Reporting by Simon Meads; additional reporting by Claire
Ruckin)