* BC/Blackstone 2.5 bln euro bid rejected as too low-sources
* Permira seeks 2.8 billion euros for Iglo - sources
* Permira considering dividend recapitalisation - sources
By Simon Meads
LONDON, June 25 Private equity groups Blackstone
and BC Partners are working on a higher offer
for frozen foods maker Iglo Group after rival Permira
rejected their 2.5 billion euro ($3.1 billion) bid as too low,
people familiar with the situation said.
Blackstone and BC, the last two bidders in the hunt for the
Birds Eye fish fingers maker, teamed up last week to table a
final bid for the company.
By joining forces for what would be Europe's largest private
equity buyout of the year, the two firms were seeking to share
the large equity investment and put pressure on Permira to
accept a lower price.
But Permira rejected the offer as too low, people familiar
with the sale said, and is now considering a debt refinancing to
raise funds that would allow it to pay itself a dividend, those
people added.
While that would allow Permira to return some money to its
investors as it looks to raise capital for its fifth buyout
fund, Iglo may yet be sold if Blackstone and BC come back with a
better offer.
Permira put the business up for sale earlier this year
looking for at least 2.8 billion euros.
That would equate to about eight times Iglo's projected
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of
about 350 million euros for 2012, and allow Permira to about
double its investment, bankers have said.
Permira bought the business from Unilever in 2006
for 1.7 billion euros and then bolted on another frozen food
group, Findus Italy, in 2010.
Permira is on the fundraising trail at a time when many
private equity firms are aiming to clear the decks of mature
companies.
It is looking to raise some 6.5 billion euros from investors
for new deals, but is under no pressure to sell having already
realised 2.7 billion euros over the last 12 months, a person
said.
The group has disposed of its holdings in various businesses
including NDS, maker of technology for BSkyB set-top
boxes, animal nutrition group Provimi and Danish telecoms
company TDC.
BC Partners, Blackstone, Permira and Iglo Group declined to
comment.
(Additional reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by David
Holmes)