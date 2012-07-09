LONDON, July 9 Permira is planning a
500 million euro ($615.35 million) refinancing of Birds Eye
Iglo, the frozen foods business, which will see the bulk of the
proceeds returned to investors, the Financial Times reported on
Monday.
The private equity firm plans to recapitalise following the
collapse of sale talks with rival investors including Blackstone
and BC Partners in June.
The recapitalisation will increase Birds Eye's debt from 4.2
times the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation) tax rate to 5.5 times, which is almost 2
billion euros, the FT said.
Much of the cash will be used to fund dividends to Permira,
to ensure that its investors realise some near-term reward from
the asset after an abortive sale process, the remainder is
expected to fund expansion, both organic and acquisitive,
according to the article.
($1 = 0.8126 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Meijer)