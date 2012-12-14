Dec 14 Igloo Holdings Corp on Thursday sold $350 million of senior PIK toggle notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: IGLOO HOLDINGS AMT $350 MLN COUPON 8.25 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 8.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/18/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 782 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A