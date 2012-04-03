Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
April 3 Canadian asset manager IGM Financial Inc posted a 7 percent decline in assets under management at the end of March.
Total assets under management at March 31 were $124.1 billion, compared with $134.1 billion a year ago. Mutual funds assets under management were $105.1 billion at March 31, down from $111.7 billion from a year ago. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed up by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.