April 3 Canadian asset manager IGM Financial Inc posted a 7 percent decline in assets under management at the end of March.

Total assets under management at March 31 were $124.1 billion, compared with $134.1 billion a year ago. Mutual funds assets under management were $105.1 billion at March 31, down from $111.7 billion from a year ago. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)