(Corrects paragraph 11 to show Keith Skeoch is CEO of Standard
Life Investments, not Standard Life)
* Standard to pay Phoenix Holdings 390 mln stg in cash
* Ignis had 59 bln pounds in AuM at end-Dec.
* Standard Life Investments' 3rd-party assets now two thirds
of total
By Simon Jessop and Chris Vellacott
LONDON, March 26 Standard Life has bought
Ignis Asset Management for 390 million pounds ($643.7 million),
increasing the amount of money it manages by one third as it
shifts its business to fund management from insurance.
The deal comes a week after the British finance minister
overhauled the country's pensions and savings industry in a
series of changes that are expected to prompt other insurers to
expand their fund management arms.
Standard Life's investment business passed a milestone in
2013 when the amount of money it ran for external clients
exceeded the group's own funds. The purchase of Ignis from
Phoenix Holdings means Standard Life will manage almost
two thirds of total funds for external clients.
Standard Life shares were the biggest gainers on the FTSE
100 index, up 4.7 percent and on course for their
biggest daily gain in nearly a year.
Before the deal, Standard Life Investments managed 184
billion pounds of assets while Ignis managed 59 billion.
Revenue from managing third-party assets will rise to 81
percent of the total as a result of the deal, Standard Life
said.
Standard said the deal, which would be funded by existing
cash resources, valued Ignis at 7.5 times 2013 earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before
synergies, or around 0.7 percent of Ignis' assets under
management (AuM).
That compares with the 0.9 percent of AuM paid by Bank of
Montreal in its recent purchase of F&C Asset Management
.
" This purchase price is very much in the range that we
expected and appears an attractive proposition for Standard Life
as it moves comprehensively towards the asset
accumulation/management model," said Shore Capital analyst
Eamonn Flanagan.
The deal would result in cost savings exceeding 50 million
pounds by the third full year of ownership, Standard Life said.
One-off costs are expected at around 75 million pounds.
There would be some job losses, Standard Life Investments
Chief Executive Keith Skeoch said in a conference call.
Standard said the deal would result in an enhanced earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
margin of 45 percent by 2017.
Ignis earned revenue of 150 million pounds and generated
EBITDA of 52 million pounds in 2013.
($1 = 0.6059 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Erica Billingham)