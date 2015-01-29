Jan 29I Grandi Viaggi SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that, in relation to its board of directors proposal from Jan. 26 to increase share capital, the majority shareholder, Monforte & C. Srl, owning 53.7 pct stake in company's share capital, expressed interest in exercising its option to subscribe to new shares

