NEW YORK, June 9 International Game Technology , the Las Vegas-based slot machine maker, has hired Morgan Stanley to explore a sale as the gaming industry pursues consolidation to combat slow growth, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

IGT, which has a market capitalization of more than $3 billion, has been working on a sale for more than two months and has attracted interest from other gaming companies as well as private equity firms, the people said.

The gaming technology company is hosting management presentations for prospective buyers at this time, said the people, who asked not to be named because the matter is not public. Representatives of IGT and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

IGT has decided to seek a buyer as the company's stock has lost 31 percent of its value due to slow fundamentals in the gaming market. Uncertainty around the declining value of the company could spoil some bidders' appetite for the gaming equipment maker, some people cautioned.

The sale process could also be challenged because of lengthy regulatory approvals needed in gaming mergers. A deal could take more than a year to consummate due to a maze of international approvals, according to several people familiar with the matter. (Reporting By Mike Stone; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Jonathan Oatis)