WASHINGTON, Sept 29 International Game
Technology has agreed to pay a $500,000 penalty for
firing an employee for telling the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission that the casino-gaming company's financial statements
might be distorted, the SEC said on Thursday.
The employee was removed from significant work assignments
within weeks of raising concerns about the company's cost
accounting model, the SEC said. IGT conducted an internal
investigation into the whistleblower's allegations and
determined its reported financial statements contained no
misstatements, the agency said.
Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, IGT agreed
to pay the penalty and cease and desist from committing or
causing any further violations of whistleblower protections of
the Securities Exchange Act.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)