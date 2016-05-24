UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
WILMINGTON, Del May 24 Radio station owner iHeartMedia Inc was permitted under its financing agreements to contribute shares of Clear Channel Holdings Inc to an affiliate, a Texas court has ruled, according to a statement from iHeartMedia.
The San Antonio, Texas-based company filed the lawsuit asking a Texas state court to declare the that transfer of stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc was not a default or violation of credit agreements. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: