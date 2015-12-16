Dec 16 Steve Cutler, an executive who headed
business development and corporate strategy at iHeartMedia Inc,
the largest U.S. radio station group, has left the company,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Cutler left in the fall, the people said, asking not to be
named because the departure had not been announced. Cutler had
been at iHeartMedia since 2011 and reported directly to Chief
Executive Officer Bob Pittman.
Cutler is still working on some projects for the company and
remains a partner at Pittman's New York-based private investment
firm Pilot Group, according to one of the people.
A spokeswoman for iHeartMedia declined to comment. Cutler
could not immediately be reached for comment.
IHeartMedia has been struggling to trim its $20.6 billion in
debt. In recent weeks, it has been selling billboard assets from
its subsidiary Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc that
could be worth at least $800 million, Reuters previously
reported. IHeartMedia, previously known as Clear Channel
Communications, was taken private in 2008 by buyout firms Bain
Capital LLC and Thomas H. Lee Partners for $19 billion.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)