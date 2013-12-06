LONDON Dec 6 InterContinental Hotels Group , the world's largest hotelier, said on Friday its Chief Financial Officer Tom Singer would step down on Jan. 1, 2014.

Singer will be succeeded by Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson, who joined IHG in August 2004, the group said. Edgecliffe-Johnson was most recently CFO of IHG's Europe and Asia, Middle East & Africa regions.

Shares in IHG were down 0.2 percent at 1883 pence at 1106 GMT.