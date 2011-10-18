SHANGHAI Oct 18 InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has signed 12 contracts for its new China hotel brand with the first opening of the new brand expected in late 2012 or early 2013, its China head said on Tuesday.

IHG also intends to expand the China branded hotel overseas in 2-3 years to cater to Chinese tourists overseas, said Keith Barr, IHG's chief executive for the Greater China region.

Earlier in the year, IHG signed a management deal with China's Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd to cooperate on developing and managing hotels in China.

IHG has said that one in four of the hotel rooms it opens over the next five years will be in China, highlighting the market's importance to the company. The firm has 154 hotels in China with about 140 more in the pipeline. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)