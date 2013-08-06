LONDON Aug 6 InterContinental Hotels Group
, the world's biggest hotelier, said it would return $350
million to shareholders via a special dividend as it posted a 20
percent rise in first-half profit.
IHG, which operates 4,600 hotels worldwide and is home to
the Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental brands, on
Tuesday said operating profit for the six months to June 30 rose
20 percent to $338 million, ahead of an average forecast of $323
million in a company-compiled consensus.
The group said the special dividend would be paid in October
with the interim dividend, which rose 10 percent 23.0 cent.