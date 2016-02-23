LONDON Feb 23 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc
, one of the world's largest hoteliers, reported a 4
percent rise in yearly profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong
demand across all its regions.
The company said it would return $1.5 billion to
shareholders via a special dividend, following the sales of Le
Grand InterContinental in Paris for 330 million euros and
InterContinental Hong Kong for $938 million.
IHG, which runs over 5,000 hotels under brands such as
Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental, reported
operating profit of $680 million. Analysts were expecting $672
million according to a company-compiled consensus.
