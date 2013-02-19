LONDON Feb 18 InterContinental Hotels Group
, the world's biggest hotelier, posted an 11 percent rise
in 2012 profit, underpinned by a strong U.S. business and
expansion in developing markets.
The hotelier, home to Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and
InterContinental brands, said on Tuesday 2012 operating profit
was $614 million, ahead of a $605 million company supplied
consensus estimate.
Annual revenue rose 5 percent to $1.84 billion, while the
dividend rose 16 percent to 64 US cents.
The British group, which operates more than 670,000 rooms in
over 4,500 hotels worldwide, said it was positioned for a
further good performance in 2013.