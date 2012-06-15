* Cornerstone investors take up almost two-thirds of IHH IPO
* Pricing on up-to-$2 bln deal slated for July 12
(Adds cornerstone investors, details of share offering)
HONG KONG, June 15 Sovereign wealth fund Kuwait
Investment Authority (KIA), money manager BlackRock Inc,
and twenty other cornerstone investors will buy around 62
percent of Malaysian firm IHH Healthcare's up-to-$2 billion IPO,
the biggest takeup by such investors of any recent major
offering in the region.
The cornerstone investors will buy 1.39 billion of the 2.23
billion shares on offer, according to a term sheet of the deal
seen by Reuters on Friday.
Cornerstones such as BlackRock, the world's largest money
manager, back many Asian listings, committing to buy large,
guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period during which
they will not sell their shares.
Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings had
nearly 32 percent of its $3.1 billion IPO bought by
cornerstones, while the $1.7 billion deal by Haitong Securities
in Hong Kong in April had orders from cornerstones worth more
than one-third of the deal.
IHH Healthcare, controlled by state investor Khazanah
Nasional Berhad, will offer up to 1.8 billion new shares in the
IPO, while Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj Capital will
sell 434.7 million shares in the dual Kuala Lumpur and Singapore
listing, the terms said.
Abraaj became a shareholder in IHH after Malaysian state
investor Khazanah last year bought Turkish hospital group
Acibadem, a firm in which the Middle Eastern fund was an
investor.
The company will start taking orders for the initial public
offering on July 4, with pricing slated for July 12, the terms
said.
CIMB, Deutsche Bank and Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch are the lead global co-ordinators,
with Credit Suisse, DBS, Goldman Sachs
and Maybank acting as joint bookrunners in the
deal.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)