KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 Blackrock Inc , Capital Group and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group have emerged as cornerstone investors for the $2 billion listing of Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the flotation.

The other cornerstone investors are Singapore sovereign wealth fund Government of Singapore Investment Corporation , Fullerton Fund Management, AIA Group and Hwang Investment Management, the sources added.

The dual listing of IHH, slated to debut on Malaysian and Singapore bourses by the end of July, comes at a time when a string of initial public offerings have been delayed or scrapped because of investor worries about Europe's debt crisis and China's slowing economy. (Editing by Ryan Woo)