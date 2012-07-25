SINGAPORE, July 25 Shares of Asia's largest hospital operator IHH Healthcare Bhd opened 9.6 percent higher than its initial public offering price in its Singapore trading debut.

At 0101 GMT, IHH Healthcare shares were traded at S$1.22, compared to its Singapore IPO price of S$1.113.

IHH, which has a dual listing in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, raised $2.1 billion, making it the world's third largest IPO this year after Facebook and Malaysia's plantation firm Felda Global Ventures Holdings. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Alex Richardson)