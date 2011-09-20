TOKYO, Sept 20 Servers and computers at Japan's IHI Corp were targeted in a cyber attack and the company is in contact with police about it, the Nikkei business daily said on its Website on Tuesday.

It is the second Japanese defence contractor reported to be the victim of such an attack, after Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said earlier hackers had accessed its computer systems.

An IHI official said he was unable to immediately comment. IHI supplies engine parts for fighter planes to the Defence Ministry as well as containment vessels and pressurised vessels for nuclear reactors. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)