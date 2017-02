TOKYO May 8 Japan's IHI Corp said on Tuesday that it plans to launch a take over bid for Meisei Electric Co for 6.1 billion yen ($76 million) to help expand sales and development of its satellite and rocket technology.

IHI, which aims to take a 51 percent stake in Meisei, said that it is offering 90 yen for each Meisei share. ($1 = 79.9200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)