BRIEF-Big Un says will substantially exceed $15.5m guidance for full FY17
* Revise previous revenue guidance for cash receipts from customers of $4.27m in quarter to $5.20m by 31 march 2017
Dec 19 Ihlas Gazetecilik :
* Appoints Muaviye Gul as general manager
* Says Muaviye Gul replaces Hamit Arvas Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Revise previous revenue guidance for cash receipts from customers of $4.27m in quarter to $5.20m by 31 march 2017
* Asx alert-verizon licenses syntonic platform technologies-syt.ax
LONDON, March 13 British Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to reject Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's demand for an independence referendum on the eve of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, the Times newspaper reported.