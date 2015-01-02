Jan 2Ihlas Gazetecilik :

* Said on Wednesday to buy 24 pct stake in Ihlas Haber Ajansi from its parent company Ihlas Holding

* Said buys 3.36 million shares at 6.91 lira per share totaling 23.2 million lira ($9.93 million)

* Amount of purchase will be deducted from receivables of Ihlas Holding

* After the purchase Ihlas Yayin Holding stake raised to 88.57 pct in its unit Ihlas Haber Ajansi from 75 pct

Source text for Eikon: Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 2.3370 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)