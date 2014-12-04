Dec 4 Ihlas Holding A.S. :

* Said on Wednesday its unit Ihlas Yapi Turizm ve Saglik started the project and etude process for Istanbul, Avcilar, Firuzkoy district

* Said Ihlas Yapi Turizm ve Saglik took the ownership of the parcel

* Said Ihlas Yapi Turizm ve Saglik planned to construct a residence and a business center Source text: bit.ly/1tHO2Yj

