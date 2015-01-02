Jan 2 Ihlas Holding :

* Said on Wednesday buys 25 pct stake of Ihlas Insaat Holding from Ihlas Pazarlama

* Buys 17.5 million shares at 5.61 lira per share total of 98.2 million lira ($41.98 million)

* Purchase amount will be deducted from receivables of Ihlas Pazarlama

* Now holds 95 pct of Ihlas Insaat Holding Source text for Eikon:

