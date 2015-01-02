Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 2 Ihlas Holding :
* Said on Wednesday divests whole 20.65 pct shares Ihlas Yapi to Ihlas Insaat
* Purchase totaled 43.6 million lira ($18.61 million) deducted from our debt to Ihlas insaat
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.3432 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order