* Foreign investors in US gas eye LNG export
* US dry gas drillers have capital constraints
* US LNG export terminal permitting slow going
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, April 2 Foreign investment into new
U.S. energy resources such as shale gas will accelerate from
last year's record $75 billion, speeding a domestic boom in oil
and gas production, IHS Herold, a unit of global consultancy IHS
said on Monday.
Cash-rich energy firms with interests in the Asia-Pacific
region are looking to buy U.S. explorers in need of capital in
hopes of exploiting a growing arbitrage between global liquefied
natural gas markets and U.S. prices, the latter of which have
tumbled to a 10-year low, according to IHS Herold's 2012 Global
Upstream M&A Review.
"The fact that these more well financed companies will be
acquirers of assets and have the capital to develop them will
increase supplies in the marketplace more than there otherwise
would have been. It will accelerate development of these
resources in the ground," Christopher Sheehan, director of
energy M&A research at IHS Herold, told Reuters.
Expect to see Chinese and Korean national oil companies,
Korean private equity firms and Japanese industrial
conglomerates as likely future investors in North American
energy, Sheehan says.
He adds it's hard to estimate how much of an impact foreign
investment will have on U.S. gas production, particularly
because the amount of reserves that are part of these deals are
yet to be solidified.
Technologies that have allowed U.S. energy companies to
release oil and gas trapped between tight layers of horizontal
rock beneath the ground have completely transformed the U.S.
energy landscape in the last three years, sending U.S. gas
prices to 10-year lows and creating a new oil boom in the west.
But the supply bonanza has not been without its glitches.
Squeezed by high financing costs in a post-financial crisis
world, and sinking natural gas prices, capital-constrained U.S.
gas drillers have looked to foreign investors.
Chesapeake Energy Corp has inked joint ventures with
CNOOC Ltd (China National Offshore Oil Corporation)
and has sold natural gas assets to Australian mining giant BHP
Billiton.
DEAL FLOW REFLECTS US LNG EXPORT WISH
While the report reveals that foreign firms paid a premium
for oil assets compared to their gas counterparts, as oil prices
remain high, the interest in natural gas lies in liquefying and
exporting it from the U.S. to overseas markets.
LNG cargoes out of the United States and into Japan have
fetched as much as $17.27 per million British thermal units in
February, according to Japan's Ministry of Finance.
Compare that with front-month natural gas futures on the New
York Mercantile Exchange, which have been setting 10-year
lows, that briefly fell to $2.069 on Monday.
Looking further out to when LNG export terminals may be
closer to being built, prices for natural gas futures for full
calendar year 2018 are still comparatively low relative to
global gas prices, at $5.01 per mmBtu.
Permitting natural gas export terminals is slow going.
The U.S. Department of Energy has approved one application
for an export terminal but has left at least seven other
companies waiting as it delays the release of a study on LNG
exports until late summer.
But foreign firms, with long-term market views, like
investing in U.S. oil and gas plays because they offer "low
exploration risk in a country with relatively high political and
fiscal stability, versus other global regions such as the Middle
East, Africa and Latin America," the report says.
(Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)