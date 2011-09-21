* Q3 adj EPS $0.88 vs est $0.81

Sept 21 Business information provider IHS Inc's quarterly results beat market expectations helped by strong subscription and sales growth across all its regions and forecast a strong end to the year.

Shares of the company, which publishes Jane's Defence Weekly, rose 6 percent in premarket trade.

IHS sees continued top line organic growth, margin expansion in its legacy business, and improving margins within its recent acquisitions, it said on a conference call with analysts.

IHS, which provides analysis and information services in areas including aerospace-defense, energy, product design and environment, continues to see adjusted earnings of $3.33-$3.43 per share, on sales of $1.31-$1.34 billion for 2011.

Analysts, on average, were looking for 2011 earnings of $3.37 per share, on revenue of $1.32 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the June-August quarter, the company earned $39.6 million, or 60 cents a share, compared with $34.6 million, or 53 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 88 cents a share.

Sales for the company, whose rivals include FactSet Research Systems Inc , Fair Isaac Corp and Gartner Inc , rose 25 percent to $340 million.

Subscription sales, which account for 77 percent of total revenue, rose 8 percent.

Analysts, on average, expected an adjusted profit of 81 cents a share on sales of $334.1 million.

Shares of the Englewood, Colorado-based company were up 6 percent at $84.52 in premarket trade. They closed at $79.89 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock has gained 16 percent since the company reaffirmed its 2011 outlook in August. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)