* Q4 adj EPS $0.99 vs est $0.93

* Q4 rev $371 mln vs est $363.3 mln

* Sees FY12 adj EPS $3.84-$4.01 vs est $3.89 (Follows alerts)

Jan 6 IHS Inc reported fourth quarter results above estimates helped by strong growth in subscription revenue, and the company that provides research and information to businesses projected 2012 in line with market expectations.

For the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, the company earned $22.7 million, or 34 cents a share compared $36.5 million, or 56 cents a share last year.

Excluding items, it earned 99 cents a share, topping the 93 cents estimated by Wall Street analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the three-month period came in at $371 million. Analysts were expecting $363.3 million.

Englewood, Colorado-based IHS backed its 2012 revenue guidance of $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion and projected adjusted earnings in the range of $3.84 to $4.01.

Analysts are expecting earnings of 3.89 cents a share on revenue of $1.52 billion for the year.

Shares of the company closed at $85.25 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.