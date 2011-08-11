BRIEF-Singapore Airlines agrees to place $13.8 bln order with Boeing
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
* CFO Michael Sullivan leaving for personal reasons
* Chief Strategy Officer to replace him
Aug 11 Business information provider IHS Inc said Chief Financial Officer Michael Sullivan is resigning for personal reasons.
Richard Walker, senior vice-president & chief strategy officer, will replace Sullivan, the company said in a statement.
Sullivan will leave the company on November 30.
Shares of the company closed at $68.62 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based Investcorp is responding to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and Brexit by seeking investments in U.S. business services and British real estate, the private equity firm's Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said.
* NASA space launch system: MT Aerospace, member of OHB Group, awarded further contracts by Boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)