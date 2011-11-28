(Corrects Reuters instrument code from to )

LONDON Nov 28 Nigerian telecoms company IHS is tapping investment groups to raise $200 million as it seeks to double the size of its operations in western Africa in the next year, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The newspaper said IHS, which constructs phone towers and rents them out to mobile operators, had appointed Citibank to raise the extra equity it needs to grow beyond Nigeria.

West Africa's largest telecommunications infrastructure provider wants to increase the number of mobile phone towers it owns to 2,000 next year from its current 850, according to the article.

The company would use the funds to acquire and construct new sites in Uganda, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Ivory Coast and South Sudan, the FT said.

Some of the money would also be used to buy towers which are being sold by companies such as France Telecom in Uganda, the newspaper said.

Chief Executive Issam Darwish puts the total value of the African tower market at around $50 billion and estimates that Africa requires at least another 50,000 masts as demand for voice and traffic data increases on the continent, the FT said.

"Voice penetration is about 60 per cent across Africa but real penetration is about 10-15 per cent less than that. So there will be a massive growth in voice traffic that will need building to ensure more capacity, while data use is almost non-existent and will grow rapidly," he was quoted as saying.

Darwish also said IHS planned to obtain a secondary listing on an overseas stock exchange in the future in addition to its current listing in Nigeria, according to the article.

IHS was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)