July 11 Business information provider IHS Inc slightly raised its full-year revenue outlook to account for recent acquisitions.

The company, which last month bought search engine GlobalSpec Inc for $135 million, said on Wednesday it acquired Invention Machine, which provides search technology software for engineers, for about $40 million.

IHS, known for publications such as Jane's Defence Weekly and Global Insight, now expects full-year revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion.

It had earlier forecast revenue of $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion.

The company reiterated its adjusted earnings outlook of $3.88 to $4.01 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $3.98 on revenue of $1.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)