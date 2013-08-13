Aug 13 IHS Inc, publisher of Jane's
Defence Weekly, raised its forecast for the year ending Nov. 30
to account for its purchase of R.L. Polk & Co, owner of used-car
history provider Carfax, and said it would continue to look for
small acquisitions.
IHS said it now expected full-year adjusted earnings of
$4.74-$5.00 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion-$1.82 billion.
In June, IHS forecast adjusted earnings of $4.23-$4.43 per
share on revenue of $1.66 billion-$1.73 billion.
Analysts on average expect earnings of $4.30 per share on
revenue of $1.67 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We will selectively add smaller acquisitions both in energy
and automotive," Chief Executive Scott Key told Reuters on
Tuesday.
IHS struck a deal in June to buy privately held auto
industry data provider R.L. Polk for $1.4 billion.
The acquisition will add 40 to 50 cents to adjusted earnings
per share for the fiscal year ending November 2014, Key said.
IHS typically buys six or seven companies a year, each with
annual revenue of $20 million to $30 million, Key said.
"Polk is $400 million in revenue, and so some of the smaller
deals we'll continue to do when they make sense," he said.
IHS, which also provides information and analysis on
subjects such as product design and the environment, also bought
Washington-based consultants PFC Energy in June for an
undisclosed amount.
This brought IHS's acquisitions to six this year, including
four energy analysis and consulting firms.
"We also continue to see solid organic growth for the
remainder of 2013, despite the lower global corporate-spend
environment and the uncertainty that remains
macro-economically," Key said in a statement.