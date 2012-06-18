(Repeats to fix formatting)
* Sees FY2012 EPS adj $3.88-$4.01 vs est $3.97
* Sees FY2012 revenue $1.53 bln-$1.58 bln vs est $1.55 bln
* Q2 adj EPS $0.97 vs est $0.94
* Q2 revenue $387 mln vs est $383.5 mln
* Shares fall 5.5 pct after-market
June 15 Business information provider IHS Inc
said its largest shareholder would reduce stake in the
company by about two-thirds to 6-8 percent.
IHS said Conscientia Investment Ltd, which currently owns
22.4 percent of the company, will sell 8 million shares through
a secondary offering.
The stake sale could be worth about $846.7 million, based on
the stock's Monday closing price of $105.84. IHS, however, will
not receive any proceeds from the offering.
Conscientia Investment Ltd is owned by the
Thyssen-Bornemisza Group, in which IHS CEO Jerre Stead is a
director.
IHS shares, which have risen 23 percent this year, fell 5.5
percent to $100 after the bell on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The company, known for publications such as Jane's Defence
Weekly and Global Insight, also reported second-quarter second
results that topped Wall Street expectations.
IHS earned $44 million, or 66 cents per share, for the
second quarter, up from $40 million, or 61 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 97 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter ended May 31 rose 20 percent to $387
million. Subscription revenue rose 15 percent to $287.2 million.
Analysts had expected second-quarter earnings of 94 cents
per share on revenue of $383.5 million.
The company, which provides information and analysis to
sectors such as aerospace and defense, energy, product design
and environment, said it now expects earnings of $3.88 to $4.01
per share. It had previously forecast $3.84 to $4.01 per share.
It reiterated its revenue forecast of $1.53 billion to $1.58
billion.
Analysts on average had been expecting full-year earnings of
$3.97 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.55 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said GlobalSpec, which it acquired earlier this
month, would add to revenue in the fourth quarter.
The company bought GlobalSpec Inc, a search engine for
engineering and industrial products, for $135 million, its
seventh and biggest acquisition this year.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)