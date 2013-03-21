March 21 IHS Inc, publisher of Jane's Defence Weekly, posted higher quarterly revenue on a 13 percent rise in subscription revenue.

Net income rose to $24.7 million, or 37 cents per share, in the first quarter from $23.5 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, which provides analysis and information services in areas including energy, product design and environment, rose 12 percent to $383 million.