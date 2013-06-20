BRIEF-Steel Partners proposes to buy remaining shares of Handy & Harman
* Makes proposal to acquire remaining shares it does not own of handy & harman ltd.
June 20 IHS Inc, publisher of Jane's Defence Weekly, reported second-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates due to slowing growth in its non-subscription business.
Non-subscription business, which includes consulting, software licensing and events and accounted for 24 percent of IHS's revenue last year, grew 4 percent during the second quarter.
Overall revenue rose 8 percent to $418.1 million.
Net income fell to $42.9 million, or 65 cents per share, in the second quarter from $44.0 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company provides analysis and information on areas including energy, product design and environment.
Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.04 per share.
* Makes proposal to acquire remaining shares it does not own of handy & harman ltd.
* IAMGOLD partners with Eren Renewable Energy and AEMP to develop solar power capacity for Essakane mine
March 6 Delta Air Lines Inc on Monday cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter, citing higher costs, and said it expected passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue metric, to be at the lower end of its forecast.