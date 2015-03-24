March 24 Business research firm IHS Inc
trimmed its full-year revenue and adjusted profit forecasts due
to capex cuts by oil producers amid a slump in oil prices and a
strong dollar.
IHS gets about 40 percent of its revenue from energy
companies, many of who have slashed their spending as global
crude prices stay at near six-year lows.
"What we're responding to now what is 20-30 percent cuts in
capex by energy companies for the full year," Chief Executive
Scott Key told Reuters.
IHS, which also publishes Jane's Defence Weekly, provides
oil and gas companies with global well, production and field
information.
Key said he expected oil prices to start recovering in the
second half of the year, adding that he saw more headwinds from
national oil companies than international oil and gas companies.
IHS has been looking to its industrials business, the
second-biggest contributor to its revenue, to offset weakness in
the energy business.
Industrials is expected to be a strong driver of sales with
particular strength in automotive, Key said.
Automotive has historically been a growth engine for IHS,
further boosted by the $1.4 billion purchase of R.L. Polk, the
owner of used-car history provider Carfax.
IHS, which derives about 30 percent of its revenue from
outside the U.S., has been hurt by the dollar's strength. The
currency gained 7 percent during the three months to February
against a basket of major currencies.
"The dollar has materially strengthened even after our
quarter ended in February...but who can predict where the
currency markets are going to go," Key said.
IHS cut its adjusted profit forecast to $5.77-$5.97 per
share from $6.10-$6.30.
IHS cut revenue expectations to a range of $2.27 billion to
$2.31 billion for the year ending Nov. 30., including a negative
impact of about $75 million from the strong dollar.
Analysts on average are expecting a profit of $6.18 per
share on revenue of $2.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Subscription revenue, which accounts for three-quarters of
total revenue, increased 7 percent in the first quarter ended
Feb. 28.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $546.3 million, but fell short of
the average analyst expectation of $552.7 million.
Net income rose 22 percent to $39.5 million, or 57 cents per
share.
Excluding items, IHS earned $1.36 per share, in line with
analysts' average estimate.
The company's shares closed at $118.99 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange,
