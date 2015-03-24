(Adds shares)

By Devika Krishna Kumar

March 24 Business research firm IHS Inc slashed its full-year revenue and adjusted profit forecast due to a strong dollar and spending cuts by oil producers amid a slump in crude prices.

The company's shares fell as much as 10 percent in early trading on Tuesday.

IHS gets about 40 percent of its revenue from energy companies, many of which have reduced spending as global crude prices hover near six-year lows.

"What we're responding to now is 20-30 percent cuts in capex by energy companies for the full year," Chief Executive Scott Key told Reuters.

IHS, which publishes Jane's Defence Weekly, provides global well, production and field information to oil and gas companies.

Key said he expected oil prices to start recovering in the second half of the year. He said he saw more headwinds from U.S. oil companies than from international firms.

IHS expects its industrials business to be a strong driver of sales, with particular strength in automotive, Key said.

The industrials business is the second-biggest contributor to IHS's total revenue.

The automotive business has been a growth engine for IHS, especially after the $1.4 billion acquisition of R.L. Polk, the owner of used-car history provider Carfax.

A strong dollar has hurt IHS, which gets about 30 percent of its revenue from outside North America. The U.S. currency gained 7 percent against a basket of major currencies in the three months to February.

"The dollar has materially strengthened even after our quarter ended in February ... but who can predict where the currency markets are going to go," Key said.

IHS cut its full-year forecast for adjusted profit to $5.77-$5.97 per share from $6.10-$6.30, and for revenue to $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion from $2.36 billion-$2.40 billion.

The company said it expected a negative impact of about $75 million from the strong dollar in the year ending Nov. 30.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $6.18 per share and revenue of $2.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Subscription revenue, which accounts for three-quarters of total revenue, rose 7 percent in the first quarter ended Feb. 28.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $546.3 million, while net income jumped 22 percent to $39.5 million, or 57 cents per share.

Excluding items, IHS earned $1.36 per share.

IHS shares were down 6.5 percent at $111.24 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Kirti Pandey)