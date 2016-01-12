(Corrects paragraph 2 to compare revenue including discontinued
operations with analysts' estimate, instead of revenue excluding
discontinued operations)
By Anya George Tharakan
Jan 12 Business research provider IHS Inc
reported quarterly revenue below analysts' estimates on
Tuesday, hurt by lower revenue in the resources market as
clients slashed spending in response to plunging oil prices.
The Englewood, Colorado information services firm's total
revenue, including discontinued operations, rose 1.1 percent to
$588.7 million in the fourth fiscal quarter ended Nov. 30.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $599.4 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue from IHS' resources business, its biggest
division, fell 9.3 percent to $214.6 million in the quarter.
The resources segment provides research on energy and
chemicals, including global well, production and field
information to oil and gas companies.
The company's net income rose to $90.5 million, or $1.32 per
share, in the quarter including discontinued operations from
$60.1 million, or 87 cents per share.
IHS also forecast an adjusted profit of $6.00-$6.30 per
share and revenue between $2.30 billion and $2.38 billion for
the 2016 fiscal year.
"As certainty comes forward later in the year, we'll
hopefully tighten the guidance from a revenue standpoint," Chief
Executive Jerre Stead said in an interview.
Discontinued operations includes planned divestitures of its
OERM and Global Spec businesses, which the company expects to
complete in the first half of its fiscal year.
IHS stock has fallen about 14.5 percent in the last six
months through Monday.
The company has been looking at its transportation business
to offset weakness in the energy business, with total revenue
from transportation rising 11.6 percent to $199 million for the
fourth quarter.
Its transportation business is expected to grow about 9
percent in organic revenue in 2016, the company said. The
high-flying business is bolstered by the $1.4 billion purchase
of R.L. Polk, the owner of used-car history provider Carfax.
Continuing the company's large appetite for acquisitions,
IHS said it would buy U.S. oil pricing agency OPIS on Monday.
The acquisition of OPIS was IHS' second in less than a
month. The company agreed in December to buy Canada-based
vehicle data provider Carproof Corp for $460 million to boost
its automotive research business.
In 2016, IHS will continue to focus on acquisitions in the
transportation business and look for deals of $500 million or
more, Stead said.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)