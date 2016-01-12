(Corrects paragraph 2 to compare revenue including discontinued operations with analysts' estimate, instead of revenue excluding discontinued operations)

By Anya George Tharakan

Jan 12 Business research provider IHS Inc reported quarterly revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, hurt by lower revenue in the resources market as clients slashed spending in response to plunging oil prices.

The Englewood, Colorado information services firm's total revenue, including discontinued operations, rose 1.1 percent to $588.7 million in the fourth fiscal quarter ended Nov. 30. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $599.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue from IHS' resources business, its biggest division, fell 9.3 percent to $214.6 million in the quarter.

The resources segment provides research on energy and chemicals, including global well, production and field information to oil and gas companies.

The company's net income rose to $90.5 million, or $1.32 per share, in the quarter including discontinued operations from $60.1 million, or 87 cents per share.

IHS also forecast an adjusted profit of $6.00-$6.30 per share and revenue between $2.30 billion and $2.38 billion for the 2016 fiscal year.

"As certainty comes forward later in the year, we'll hopefully tighten the guidance from a revenue standpoint," Chief Executive Jerre Stead said in an interview.

Discontinued operations includes planned divestitures of its OERM and Global Spec businesses, which the company expects to complete in the first half of its fiscal year.

IHS stock has fallen about 14.5 percent in the last six months through Monday.

The company has been looking at its transportation business to offset weakness in the energy business, with total revenue from transportation rising 11.6 percent to $199 million for the fourth quarter.

Its transportation business is expected to grow about 9 percent in organic revenue in 2016, the company said. The high-flying business is bolstered by the $1.4 billion purchase of R.L. Polk, the owner of used-car history provider Carfax.

Continuing the company's large appetite for acquisitions, IHS said it would buy U.S. oil pricing agency OPIS on Monday.

The acquisition of OPIS was IHS' second in less than a month. The company agreed in December to buy Canada-based vehicle data provider Carproof Corp for $460 million to boost its automotive research business.

In 2016, IHS will continue to focus on acquisitions in the transportation business and look for deals of $500 million or more, Stead said. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)