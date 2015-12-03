Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Dec 3 Pan-African mobile telecoms infrastructure group IHS is planning an initial public offering in 2016-2019, its chief executive and founder said on Thursday.
"The schedule and the decision will be taken at an opportune moment... It will be biggest the IPO ever in Africa," Issam Darwish said during an investor day at French private equity firm Wendel, which owns a 26 percent stake in the company.
IHS builds and leases mobile telecoms towers across five countries in Africa. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order