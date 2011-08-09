* IIF is world's most prominent lobbying group for banks

* In confidential letter, investors complain of Brazil

* Say policy uncertainty leading them to exit markets

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 The Institute of International Finance, the world's most influential lobby group for banks, said that a growing number of its members are unhappy with recent policy actions in Brazil and blame the decisions for hampering markets, according to a newspaper report on Tuesday.

In a confidential note to members, the Washington-based IIF said a "toxic mix" of concern over Brazil's economic policies and global risk aversion caused the country's benchmark stock index to shed almost 30 percent this year, Brazil's Valor Economico newspaper reported.

Valor, which had access to the document, reported that investors told the IIF that "political pressures" are preventing the central bank from raising interest rates to fight inflation, and that the government is poorly handling a deterioration of public finances.

The IIF document highlights Brazilian political paralysis and the country's measures to weaken the currency and curb imports that are making Brazilian financial markets especially vulnerable to the recent global selloff. [ID:nN1E7731OC]

Calls made by Reuters to the IIF's media office seeking comment on the Valor story were not immediately returned.

The government is showing its preference for non-conventional policy tools, which Valor called "non orthodox," to fight inflation and slow torrid economic growth, according to the newspaper report.

The Bovespa stock index .BVSP retreated as much as 9.74 percent on Monday in a battering that hit every stock on the index. The index touched its lowest since May 2009, although later pared losses to 8.1 percent.

Investor sentiment toward Brazilian equities has "soured," Valor cited the IIF document as saying.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)